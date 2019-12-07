Marine Minute

Marines and other military members stationed on Guam assisted WWII survivors by placing a wreath on site of the Mangilao Memorial Unveiling Ceremony, July 12, in Mangilao, Guam. This event is part of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam.



Marines from third Marine Expeditionary Force conducted a series of medical simulation training courses at Camp Hansen Okinawa Japan, July 11th. Tactical Combat Casualty Care and other field medical courses train Marines with the mission of eliminating preventable deaths on the battlefield.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1798,

Major William W. Burrows was appointed the 2nd Commandant of the Marine Corps by President John Adams, on July 12th, just one day after the Marine Corps was officially established by an act of congress on July 11th. He is credited with beginning many things, including the U.S. Marine Band, which he financed in part by levying contributions from his officers.



