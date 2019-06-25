(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Humphreys Morning Show

    AFN Humphreys Morning Show

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2019

    Audio by Sgt. cornelius mclean and Senior Airman Brendan Miller

    AFN Humphreys

    AFN Humphreys Morning Show with Army SGT Neil Mclean (DJ Juggernaut) and SrA Brendan Miller (DJ Nevermore).
    Target Audience: Service members and their families

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2019
    Date Posted: 07.09.2019 20:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58786
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106995442.mp3
    Length: 00:09:36
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Humphreys Morning Show, by SGT cornelius mclean and SrA Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    Navy
    Army
    Air Force Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT