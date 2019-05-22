(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kids Bowl Free

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kids bowl free at on-base bowling centers all summer. Register at kidsbowlfree.com

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2019
    Date Posted: 07.08.2019 00:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58692
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106990098.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MC2 Michael Eckelbecker
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
