    Air Force Radio News 2 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: the Air Force has reduced the tour lengths for special duty and instructor assignments from four years to three years.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2019
    Date Posted: 07.02.2019 13:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2 July 2019, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

