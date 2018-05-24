(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cultural Day - ALFS19 - Radio

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    05.24.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Radio story highlighting the cultural day hosted by the Botswana Defense Force. ALFS is a four-day seminar that brings together land forces chiefs from across Africa to discuss topics of common interest.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2018
    Date Posted: 07.02.2019 11:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cultural Day - ALFS19 - Radio, by SrA Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    African Land Forces Summit
    Senior Airman Deven Schultz
    ALFS19
    BG Lapthe Flora

