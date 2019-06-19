(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Women’s Soccer Team players teach soccer to MCAS Iwakuni children (Radio)

    US Women’s Soccer Team players teach soccer to MCAS Iwakuni children (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.19.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Campbell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of "US Women’s Soccer Team players teach soccer to MCAS Iwakuni children (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2019
    Date Posted: 06.27.2019 20:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58599
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106962642.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Women’s Soccer Team players teach soccer to MCAS Iwakuni children (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    Relationships
    Football
    Japan
    Soccer
    Marine Corps Community Services
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Motivation
    Pacific
    MCCS
    Practice
    United States Marine Corps
    Inspiration
    Achievement
    Goals
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Support
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    Games
    Bonding
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Youth Sports
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT