    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force took part in the Tactical Air Control Party exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, in the Coral Sea. Tactical Air Control Party exercises certify Marines to employ air-controlled weapons systems on both fixed and rotor-wing aircrafts. Operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as ready-response force for any type of contingency.

    Also in the news,
    This is the last week of training for Exercise Khaan Quest 2019. Marines with 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion conducted final convoy training. They practiced security tactics, peacekeeping techniques, restraining practices for detainees, and role-played as civilians during the training exercise at Five Hills Training Area, in Mongolia. Khaan Quest 2019 is an annual two-week training exercise that promotes regional peace and security, along with building strong bonds between joint nations working side-by-side during the exercise.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2019
    Date Posted: 06.28.2019 12:36
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    Khaan Quest 2019

