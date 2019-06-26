(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Pamlico Sound, NC

    Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Pamlico Sound, NC

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Audio of transmissions from suspected hoax caller on VHF-FM marine radio channel 16 in the vicinity of Pamlico Sound and Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, in June 2019. If you think you can help with identifying the caller, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service via the Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2019
    Date Posted: 06.26.2019 20:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58574
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106957040.mp3
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Pamlico Sound, NC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    uscg
    coast guard
    district 5
    d5
    hoax
    sector north carolina
    oregon inlet
    channel 16
    hoax call
    hoax caller
    pamlico sound

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT