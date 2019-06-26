Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Pamlico Sound, NC

Audio of transmissions from suspected hoax caller on VHF-FM marine radio channel 16 in the vicinity of Pamlico Sound and Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, in June 2019. If you think you can help with identifying the caller, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service via the Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.