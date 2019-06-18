(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ScreenPlay ep. 38: Terminator Dark Fate Trailer

    ScreenPlay ep. 38: Terminator Dark Fate Trailer

    GERMANY

    06.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby give their opinions on the "Terminator: Dark Fate" trailer.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2019
    Date Posted: 06.25.2019 10:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58554
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106948368.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScreenPlay ep. 38: Terminator Dark Fate Trailer, by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    trailer
    podcast
    review
    Terminator
    movie
    Erick Ritterby
    Stephen Dornbos
    ScreenPlay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT