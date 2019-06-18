ScreenPlay ep. 38: Terminator Dark Fate Trailer

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby give their opinions on the "Terminator: Dark Fate" trailer.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.