Military medical professionals from Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States gather in Tallinn, Estonia, 19-20 June, for the International Military Rehabilitation Symposium in order to share best practices and enhance collaboration with colleagues in the global medical community.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2019 07:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58539
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106942899.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, International Military Rehabilitation Symposium - Radio Story, by SGT Edward Salcedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT