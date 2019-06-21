(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    International Military Rehabilitation Symposium - Radio Story

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    06.21.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Edward Salcedo 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Military medical professionals from Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States gather in Tallinn, Estonia, 19-20 June, for the International Military Rehabilitation Symposium in order to share best practices and enhance collaboration with colleagues in the global medical community.

    Medical
    Radio
    USAFE
    Estonia
    IMRS
    International Military Rehabilitation Symposium

