African Land Forces Summit - MEDEVAC Rehearsal Exercise - Radio

MEDEVAC Rehearsal Exercise demonstrating interoperability between U.S. and Botswanan military medics as well as a fast reaction time to any medical emergency that may take place.
|06.21.2019
|06.23.2019 11:47
|Newscasts
|58529
|1906/DOD_106941017.mp3
|00:00:40
|2019
|Blues
|GABORONE, BW
|2
|0
|0
|0
