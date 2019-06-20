(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army at the Paris Air Show 2019

    FRANCE

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    1st Lt Ryan Johnson, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division tells us the the opportunity for the U.S. to showcase its leadership in aerospace technologies at the 53rd International Paris Air Show 2019.

    This work, US Army at the Paris Air Show 2019, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ryan Johnson
    aerospace technologies
    53rd International Paris Air Show
    International Paris Air Show

