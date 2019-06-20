(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 04

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 04

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss the Signal Corps Birthday and youth camp. Guest speaker, SFC Chris Church, with the South Carolina National Guard 246th Army Band, discussed the history of the band as well as talking about their upcoming summer tour.

