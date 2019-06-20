U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss the Signal Corps Birthday and youth camp. Guest speaker, SFC Chris Church, with the South Carolina National Guard 246th Army Band, discussed the history of the band as well as talking about their upcoming summer tour.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2019 13:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58513
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106935733.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:28
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 04, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
