The Contracting Experience - Episode 15: Defense Contract Management Agency

Ever wonder who those professionals are that get to crawl around planes and productions lines to inspect government supplies and services to check quality and ensure adequate performance? Don’t forget the cost and financial analysts that ensure tax payer dollars are spent correctly on products and services that support our missions. Well in this episode you get a big picture view of what Defense Contract Management Agency does to support the Department of Defense from DCMA’s Commander of the West Regional Command, Col. David Learned. Enjoy the episode and make sure your check out the “What DCMA Does” video in the show notes to hear more about what DCMA does from the folks doing the job and the warfighters who use the products and services administered by the Defense Contract Management Agency.



Acronyms:

FAR – Federal Acquisition Regulation

DFARS – Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement

CMO – Contract Management Office

PMO – Program Management Office



What DCMA Does: https://www.dcma.mil/News/Videos/videoid/480264/nav/Default/



DCMA by the numbers fiscal year 2018:

https://www.dcma.mil/Portals/31/Documents/InsightMag/DCMA-By-the-Numbers_FY18.pdf?ver=2019-03-12-142023-397



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.