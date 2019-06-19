Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, recently celebrated their 106th birthday during a cake cutting ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. 2nd MarDiv has fought in many campaigns throughout its 106 years including: Guadalcanal, Tarawa and the battle of Okinawa.



Also in the news,

The Marine Corps is currently evaluating the Compact Laser Weapons System Prototype. CLaWS is the first ground-based laser approved by the Department of Defense for use by war fighters on the ground and is intended to serve as a component to an overall system used to counter drones.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1993,

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned to Somalia to stand ready to assist United Nations forces in maintaining peace in the war-torn country. Earlier that month, the 24th MEU had been ordered to cut short an exercise in Kuwait to respond to possible threats in region.



