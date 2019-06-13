(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    130th Air Force Connect Audio Spot

    130th Air Force Connect Audio Spot

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Caleb Vance 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Informational audio spot about 130th Airlift Wing, Air Force Connect App. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Caleb Vance)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2019
    Date Posted: 06.14.2019 11:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58426
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106902642.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Artist N/A
    Composer N/A
    Conductor N/A
    Album N/A
    Track # N/
    Disc # N/
    Year 2019
    Genre N/A
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Air Force Connect Audio Spot, by SrA Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    WVNG
    WVANG
    AFConnect

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT