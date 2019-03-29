Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Ocean City, Md.

Audio of transmissions from suspected hoax caller on VHF-FM Radio channel 16 near Ocean City, Maryland, between March and April, 2019. If you think you can help with identifying the caller, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service at cgis-baltimore@uscg.mil.
Date Taken:
|03.29.2019
Date Posted:
|06.13.2019 12:53
Location:
|VA, US
