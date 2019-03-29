(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Ocean City, Md.

    Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify hoax caller near Ocean City, Md.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Audio of transmissions from suspected hoax caller on VHF-FM Radio channel 16 near Ocean City, Maryland, between March and April, 2019. If you think you can help with identifying the caller, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service at cgis-baltimore@uscg.mil.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    crime
    coast guard
    maryland
    ocean city
    criminal
    hoax
    vhf
    hoaxes
    cgis
    hoax caller
    districg 5

