    NWS190430 - Gryphon Net 2019 DV

    JAPAN

    04.30.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    Col. Jason Kirby, Commander, 353rd Special Operations Group at Kadena AB, visited New Zealand Air Force Base Woodbourne, as exercise Gryphon Net 2019 was underway.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2019
    Date Posted: 06.05.2019 00:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58153
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106844461.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: JP
    This work, NWS190430 - Gryphon Net 2019 DV, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Newscast
    353rd Special Operations Group
    Kadena AB
    AFN Okinawa
    SOG
    Air Commandos
    Gryphon Net 2019

