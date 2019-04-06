(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers conduct battle drills during Astral Knight 19

    KOPER, SLOVENIA

    06.04.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    KOPER, Slovenia—Soldiers of the 5th Battalion 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment rushed to activate radar systems in a drill in Koper, Slovenia June 4, 2019. The drill was part of exercise Astral Knight 19, a multinational combined exercise designed to test integrated air and missile defense capabilities. The exercise involves a combination of flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios.

    This work, Soldiers conduct battle drills during Astral Knight 19, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

