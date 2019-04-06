KOPER, Slovenia—Soldiers of the 5th Battalion 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment rushed to activate radar systems in a drill in Koper, Slovenia June 4, 2019. The drill was part of exercise Astral Knight 19, a multinational combined exercise designed to test integrated air and missile defense capabilities. The exercise involves a combination of flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2019 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58141
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106842293.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KOPER, SI
|Hometown:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct battle drills during Astral Knight 19, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT