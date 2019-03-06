The Connection Series: Episode 1 "From D-Day to Destiny"

Colonel Arnald D. Gabriel, USAF, retired, is a legendary Air Force band conductor who began his military career as a young Army soldier storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. In this episode, Gabriel shares about how he endured great loss through the horrors of World War II and ultimately fulfilled his destiny to serve as an international ambassador for the United States Air Force. Created by Master Sgt. Brooke Emery.