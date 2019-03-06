(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Connection Series: Episode 1 "From D-Day to Destiny"

    The Connection Series: Episode 1 "From D-Day to Destiny"

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    Colonel Arnald D. Gabriel, USAF, retired, is a legendary Air Force band conductor who began his military career as a young Army soldier storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. In this episode, Gabriel shares about how he endured great loss through the horrors of World War II and ultimately fulfilled his destiny to serve as an international ambassador for the United States Air Force. Created by Master Sgt. Brooke Emery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2019 15:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58131
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106840773.mp3
    Length: 00:32:59
    Track # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series: Episode 1 "From D-Day to Destiny", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    normandy
    D-Day
    AFBand-DC
    worldwarII
    DDay75
    WWII75inEurope
    DDay2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT