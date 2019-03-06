Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps is constantly working to improve it's Marines and build upon their knowledge on combat. Once again throughout the month of May, Marines went to Norway to conduct Exercise Platinum Ren 2019. This exercise takes place in Harstad, Norway allowing Marines to properly train in cold weather and work hand in hand with the Norwegian Coastal Ranger Command members, also known as the KJK, for possible future missions. During the training, Marines and the KJK practice hand to hand combat together, artic training, physical training, and more.



Also in the News

June is recognized as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride month. The Marine Corps is committed to promoting an environment free from personal, social, or institutional barriers that prevent its workforce from rising to the highest level of responsibility possible. The purpose of the month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had, not only on military history but on history as a whole.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.