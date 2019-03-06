The Okinawan-American Animal Rescue Society joined MC2 Micheal Eckelbecker on the Morning Launch to discuss fostering and taking care of stray animals.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2019 03:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58109
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106832786.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Okinawa Newscast 190604, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT