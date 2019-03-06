Date Taken: 06.03.2019 Date Posted: 06.03.2019 03:20 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58109 Filename: 1906/DOD_106832786.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Okinawa Newscast 190604, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.