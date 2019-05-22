ScreenPlay ep. 30: John Wick Chapter 3 Review

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby give a review of the movie "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.