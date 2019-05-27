(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    190528-N-LK932-1001

    190528-N-LK932-1001

    CUBA

    05.27.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Bauer 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    This weekend, May 24th through May 26th, base residents were invited to go and participate in events with the American Gladiators.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2019
    Date Posted: 05.29.2019 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58029
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106812225.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190528-N-LK932-1001, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    News
    Guantanamo Bay
    Radio GTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT