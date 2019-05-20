(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Category Management: A conversation with Richard Lombardi

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2019

    Audio by Deborah Aragon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Mr. Richard Lombardi, deputy under secretary of the Air Force for Management and deputy chief management officer, was in San Antonio recently for a quarterly Category Management Council and the annual Enterprise Solutions Summit. During his visit, he took a few minutes to talk to AFIMSC Public Affairs about category management and why it's important to the Air Force's success.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:05
