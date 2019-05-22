U.S. Soldiers participate in Romanian parade

U.S. Soldiers stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, marched in a parade in Constanta, Romania, May 21 2019.



The parade honors the city, the local police force and religious figures St. Constantine and St. Helen.



The Soldiers joined Romanian and Italian military personnel and Constanta City Mayor Decebal Fagadau in the parade and celebration.