U.S. Soldiers stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, marched in a parade in Constanta, Romania, May 21 2019.
The parade honors the city, the local police force and religious figures St. Constantine and St. Helen.
The Soldiers joined Romanian and Italian military personnel and Constanta City Mayor Decebal Fagadau in the parade and celebration.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2019 10:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57962
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106784465.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CONSTANTA, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in Romanian parade, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT