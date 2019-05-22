(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers participate in Romanian parade

    U.S. Soldiers participate in Romanian parade

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    05.22.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, marched in a parade in Constanta, Romania, May 21 2019.

    The parade honors the city, the local police force and religious figures St. Constantine and St. Helen.

    The Soldiers joined Romanian and Italian military personnel and Constanta City Mayor Decebal Fagadau in the parade and celebration.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2019
    This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in Romanian parade, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

