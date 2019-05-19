Iwakuni radio news story of "U.S. Marine Band makes history in Japan"
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2019 21:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57945
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106778592.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Band makes history in Japan (Radio), by Sgt Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT