Air Force Radio News 17 May 2019

Today's stories: An F-15 Avionics course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas is the first of its kind to teach using only tablets, instead of printed media. Also, new technologies to lower sustainment costs and improve the readiness of the Air Force's C-130 fleet will be tested as part of a partnership between the University of Dayton Research Institute and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.