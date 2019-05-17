(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 May 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: An F-15 Avionics course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas is the first of its kind to teach using only tablets, instead of printed media. Also, new technologies to lower sustainment costs and improve the readiness of the Air Force's C-130 fleet will be tested as part of a partnership between the University of Dayton Research Institute and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2019
    Date Posted: 05.17.2019 13:10
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 May 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

