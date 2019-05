2019 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) - Radio Spot

"IF YOU’RE A FEDERAL EMPLOYEE WITH THE ARMY, THEN LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD. TAKE THE 2019 FEDERAL EMPLOYEE VIEWPOINT SURVEY. CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES WHO QUALIFY WILL RECEIVE AN EMAILED INVITATION TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY. YOU HAVE UNTIL JUNE 25TH TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY AND SHARE YOUR VIEWS ON CRITICAL WORK AND LIFE AREAS WITH YOUR LEADERS. THE 2019 FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT VIEWPOINT SURVEY: YOUR ARMY, YOUR VOICE."