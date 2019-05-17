Radio spot for Junior Officers Army Website, voiced by Lt. Col. Jordan Swain.
Produced by SPC Taylor Gillespie.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2019 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57906
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106766289.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior Officers Army Website (Radio Spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT