(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Junior Officers Army Website (Radio Spot)

    Junior Officers Army Website (Radio Spot)

    GERMANY

    05.17.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    Radio spot for Junior Officers Army Website, voiced by Lt. Col. Jordan Swain.

    Produced by SPC Taylor Gillespie.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2019
    Date Posted: 05.17.2019 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57906
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106766289.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Officers Army Website (Radio Spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Junior Officers Army Website
    LTC Jordan Swain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT