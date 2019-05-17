ScreenPlay ep. 29: Review of Game of Thrones (Season 8, Episode 5)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, May 17, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give spoiler-free reactions to Game of Thrones' fifth episode in its 8th season.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.