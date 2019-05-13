ScreenPlay ep. 27: Spiderman 3 Trailer Reaction

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, May 13, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give their reactions to the recently-released trailer for Spiderman: Far From Home.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.