Radio spot about not walking with hands in pockets while in uniform for AFN Sasebo
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2019 00:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57891
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106765101.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hands in Pockets, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT