Date Taken: 05.03.2019 Date Posted: 05.17.2019 00:18 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57891 Filename: 1905/DOD_106765101.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hands in Pockets, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.