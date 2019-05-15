Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1862,



Corporal John F. Mackie showed great courage aboard U.S.S. Galena during the attack on Fort Darling at Drury's Bluff, James River, Richmond, Virginia. Mackie's acts of bravery and rifle expertise during that battle in the Civil War made him the first Marine to earn the medal of honor award for skillfully manning weapons left by warriors afflicted by wounds or killed in action. His undying valor as enemy shellfire swept the deck of the ship during the conflict showed fearlessness and honor to the cause and his riflemen fighting beside him. Cpl. Mackie is was praised, "for his gallant conduct and services and signal acts of devotion to duty." Today, Cpl. Mackie continues to give to the Marine Corps through his story being used to motivate all Marines from recruits going through the crucible to students attending the grueling Martial Arts Instructors Course.



