    NWS190228 - 1-1 ADA / American Red Cross

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrison Russell 

    AFN Okinawa

    Boots and gear hit the deck of the Chickasaw Bayou as soldiers with 1-1 Air Defense Artillery ventured out to sea to conduct a waterborne M2A1 .50 caliber range.

    Don Gardner, the Regional Program Manager from MCB Butler American Red Cross, came into AFN studio to talk about some of the upcoming events hosted by the Red Cross. He started with information on a zombie run happening March 23rd on Camp Lester.

