    Air Force Radio News 13 May 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: White House National Security adviser John Bolton speaks on the movement of aircraft to Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Also, check out the latest episode of BLUE, Stronger Together to learn about the Air Force's partnerships and alliances around the world.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2019
    Date Posted: 05.13.2019 13:37
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Partnerships
    alliances
    BLUE
    AFRN
    John Bolton
    Al-Uleid

