Scoped and trimmed; from live radio broadcast of AFN Humphreys Afternoon Show 1400 hour on 27 March 2019.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2019 01:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57785
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106747590.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Scoped Radio Show - Afternoon Show 190327-1400, by SSgt Thomas Smith and PV2 Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT