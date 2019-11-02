An AFN radio commercial highlighting free coffee and donuts given at the USAG Humphreys USO at the One Stop
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2019 21:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57763
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106747178.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coffee and Donuts Friday's at USAG Humphreys USO One Stop, by SrA Frederick Brown and SSgt Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT