    Air Force Radio News 10 May 2019

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: U.S. B-52 Stratofortress aircraft arrive at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, as part of the Bomber Task Force defending U.S. interests in the region. Also, the Air Force is reactivating the 65th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2019
    Date Posted: 05.10.2019 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 May 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    Training
    Stratofortress
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AFRN
    Bomber Task Force
    65th Aggressor Squadron

