ScreenPlay ep. 25: Game of Thrones - Reaction to Episodes 3 & 4

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Thursday, May 9, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of Game of Thrones' third and fourth episodes in its 8th season.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.