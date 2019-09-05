This installment of ScreenPlay aired Thursday, May 9, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of Game of Thrones' third and fourth episodes in its 8th season.
ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2019 03:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57628
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106730158.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ScreenPlay ep. 25: Game of Thrones - Reaction to Episodes 3 & 4, by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT