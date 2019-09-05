(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 25: Game of Thrones - Reaction to Episodes 3 & 4

    ScreenPlay ep. 25: Game of Thrones - Reaction to Episodes 3 & 4

    GERMANY

    05.09.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Thursday, May 9, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of Game of Thrones' third and fourth episodes in its 8th season.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

