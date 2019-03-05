ScreenPlay ep. 22: Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order (Game)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, May 3, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby review a game trailer for "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.