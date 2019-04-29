ScreenPlay ep. 20: John Wick 3 Trailer Review

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, April 29, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby review and discuss a trailer for the upcoming film, "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.