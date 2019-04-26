ScreenPlay ep. 19: Avengers - End Game Predictions

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, April 26, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby make predictions about what they believe may happen in the movie "Avengers: End Game."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.