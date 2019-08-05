Lab Life - Episode 7: AFRL Inspire - The Origin Story

On this episode of the podcast, Dr. Dan Berrigan, a digital manufacturing research team lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory returns to the podcast to talk about the origins of AFRL Inspire, a one-day, TED Talk-like event that showcases the inspiring work of AFRL researchers in a live, dynamic environment.



If you’re interested in how to cook an aircraft, the psychology of a hero or breaking the biological kill chain, check out previous AFRL Inspire talks on our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/AFResearchLab



To learn more about this year's event on April 16 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, follow along on our social media pages and the web for information on attending the show live in person.



