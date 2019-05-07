(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 7 May 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 7 May 2019

    JAPAN

    05.06.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni celebrates its 43rd Friendship Day, the U.S. Coast Guard rescues two mariners in Hawaii, and biomedical technicians exchange best practices in Timor as part of Pacific Partnership 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2019
    Date Posted: 05.08.2019 00:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57572
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106722727.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 7 May 2019, by SSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    SAR
    search and rescue
    USCG
    Pacific
    Iwakuni
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    helicopter
    training
    Friendship Day
    Timor
    biomedical
    Indo-Pacific
    USCGHawaiiPac

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT