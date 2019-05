Guardian Response 19 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center

INTRO:EACH YEAR, A SMALL ADVANCED URBAN TRAINING CENTER IN SOUTHERN INDIANA BECOMES A POST-APOCALYPTIC LANDSCAPE... AT LEAST NOTIONALLY.



SCRIPT:



ANNOUNCER: THIS IS YOUR MUSCATATUCK MINUTE FROM MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER. MORE THAN FIVE THOUSAND SOLDIERS ARE PARTICIPATING IN VIBRANT RESPONSE AND GUARDIAN RESPONSE NINETEEN, A HOMELAND EMERGENCY RESPONSE EXERCISE. MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER IS HOSTING GUARDIAN RESPONSE, THE FIELD TRAINING EXERCISE PORTION. SOLDIERS MUST RESPOND TO A MOCK NUCLEAR DETONATION SITE AND ASSIST THE LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF THE NOTIONAL DISASTER. BRIGADIER GENERAL JOSEPH LESTORTI, EXERCISE DIRECTOR, EXPLAINED THAT A NUCLEAR DETONATION GETS EVERYBODY INVOLVED.



LESTORTI ACTUALITY: WHEN WE’RE TRAINING OUR SOLDIERS, WE WANT TO PUT THEM IN THE MOST STRESSFUL SITUATIONS, IN THE WORST-CASE SCENARIO, SO THAT THEY TRAIN TO THAT HIGH LEVEL STANDARD, THEY CAN HANDLE A LOWER-LEVEL RESPONSE. SO, IF THEY CAN OPERATE IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, THEY CAN OPERATE IN ANY ENVIRONMENT. IT’S ALL ENVIRONMENTAL.



ANNOUNCER: GUARDIAN RESPONSE NINETEEN CONTINUES THROUGH MAY SIXTEENTH. WITH YOUR MUSCATATUCK MINUTE, I’M MASTER SERGEANT BRAD STAGGS.



OUTRO: FOR MORE INFORMATION, GO TO THE MUSCATATUCK FACEBOOK SITE.