The Pillars 67 - Spiritual Resilience

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim, wing chaplain and Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast with Chaplain (Capt.) David, individual mobilization augmentee wing chaplain for the 363rd ISRW. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.



On each episode, the 363 ISRW Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, Airman and leader!