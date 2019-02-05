The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 16 Major Monica Marusceac

Monica Marusceac, a board-certified hypnotist and NLP practitioner and trainer, a former Marine combat fighter pilot, now Marine reservist and the CEO of Peak Performance Associates and NoVA Hypnosis & Wellness. The combination of her essential intuition, precision focus as a pilot and her years of hypnosis training and practice allow her to hone in on her clients’ needs with pinpoint accuracy. She discusses her methods of efficiently bringing highly tailored solutions to help reset minds and achieve full potential.