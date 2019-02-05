(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'M SERGEANT BRYCE HODGES WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.


    Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines participated in a subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’ Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade April 24-29 in Sasebo, Japan. The weeklong SMEE reinforced the U.S. Marine-JGSDF partnership and commemorated the 1st anniversary of the ARDB. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continually forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.


    On April 30, The Marine Corps said goodbye to a fallen hero. Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Slutman, also a decorated firefighter, was laid to rest with a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Slutman was killed by a roadside bomb on April 8 during a convoy near the Bagram Airfield in Kabul. He is survived by his wife, Shannon and their three daughters.

    Semper Fi Staff Sgt.
    Rest in Peace

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

