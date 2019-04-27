(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni residents compete in Amazing Race (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni residents compete in Amazing Race (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.27.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni residents compete in Amazing Race (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2019 07:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57462
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106698195.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni residents compete in Amazing Race (Radio), by LCpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    USO
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    Military Spouse
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    teams
    United States Marine Corps
    Navy Federal
    Amazing Race
    American Red Cross
    Iwakuni
    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    race
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    MALS-12
    AFN Iwakuni
    Youth and Teen Center
    Yamaguchi
    Station Chapel
    USO Iwakuni
    Marine Family Life Counselor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT